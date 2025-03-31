Sheriff’s Office Saluting Employees Of The Year

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Over the next week we will be posting the 4 office staff members, who were chosen by their peers, for the 2024 Employee of the Year in each of the below categories:

-Corrections Officer of the Year

-Civilian of the Year

-Dispatcher of the Year

-Deputy of the Year

-Sheriff Stevens

Corrections Officer Brice Logan named 2024 Corrections Officer of the Year

By Sheri Trusty, Public Relations/Community Engagement Coordinator

When Corrections Officer Brice Logan arrives to work at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office each day, he doesn’t just trudge through a checklist of duties until it’s time to leave. He does everything he can to help those around him, whether it is his fellow employees or the inmates under his care. For him, being a corrections officer is more than a job. It is a way to make a difference in the lives of others.

C/O Logan’s dedication was recognized when he was selected by his peers for the Corrections Officer of the Year Award for 2024. Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens presented C/O Logan with the award on March 24.

“I was surprised to get it,” C/O Logan said. “It means a lot. I don’t like the spotlight. I just do the work.”

C/O Logan’s hardworking attitude is one of the reasons his peers chose him for the award. The nomination forms were filled with comments about his work ethic. His peers said C/O Logan, “never sits down, constantly keeping himself busy with work that needs to be done;” “assists wherever needed without complaint;” and “gets what needs to be done and then works on stuff for the next shift.”

His peers called him a team player and said he continually helps others, takes pride in his work, and cares about the quality of work he performs.

Sheriff Stevens told C/O Logan that his efforts don’t go unnoticed.

“Your can-do attitude, work ethic, and teamwork are something to be admired by other corrections officers,” Sheriff Stevens wrote in C/O Logan’s award letter.

C/O Logan’s accomplishments and commitment to the job take on greater significance because he has been in law enforcement less than two years. He spent much of his adult life working in local factories before accepting the position of corrections officer at the Seneca County Jail.

C/O Logan’s grandfather had a career as a police officer is South Bend, Indiana. Although his grandfather passed away before C/O Logan was born, he was connected to that heritage.

“My grandfather was a police officer, and I thought I would give it a try,” C/O Logan said.

He is glad he did. He found a career that gives him enjoyment and fulfillment, and he plans to stay in law enforcement for the rest of his life.

“I have no regrets,” he said. “I like the work, and I like this job because of the other corrections officers. It’s like being in a family with them.”

Working in corrections brought a lot of new experiences into C/O Logan’s professional life. The job has a strong mental element, he learned about other cultures by working with ICE inmates, and he gained a fresh perspective about jail operations.

“It gives you a good chance to know how the inside of the jail works because a lot of people don’t know,” he said.

Being a corrections officer also gave his life added purpose. As he works with inmates, he has the chance to offer advice and encouragement.

““I like to think that I’m trying to make a difference, that I’m helping put them on a different path,” he said.

Seeing some people return to the jail again and again can be discouraging, but he keeps giving advice, knowing it takes just one day for a person to start a new life.

“You can feel a little defeated, but you still try to help them,” he said.

C/O Logan’s peers honored that compassion and dedication when they chose him as the 2024 Corrections Officer of the Year.

“Everyone is very encouraging,” he said. “We always have each other’s backs, always.”