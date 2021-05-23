Sheriff’s Office: Seat Belts Save Lives So Click It Or Ticket

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up seat belt enforcement during the Click it or Ticket campaign.

Click it or Ticket begins on Monday, May 24th and runs through Sunday, June 6th.

The sheriff’s office, along with other agencies, will be extra vigilant in making sure people wear their seat belt every time they travel.

The sheriff’s office says, while violating Ohio’s seat belt law remains a secondary violation, deputies continue to have a zero-tolerance enforcement effort when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found not to be wearing their seat belts.

“The national seat belt use rate in 2019 was 90.7%, which is good – but we can do better. The other 9.3% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019 there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

Currently in Findlay Municipal Court, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $88.00 for the driver, $78.00 for a passenger and a child restraint violation is $150.00.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office hopes everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer and always takes the time to buckle up!”