Sheriff’s Office Seeking Applicants For Position Of Special Deputy
(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)
Hancock County Special Deputies are currently looking for candidates to join their organization.
The special deputies hold a vital role for Hancock County to help make sure special events run smoothly.
They help cover a variety of events throughout the year.
Please see the flyer below for more information and how to apply.
For any questions, please feel free to reach out!!
Applicants do not have to be certified.