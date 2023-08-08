Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance In Locating Assault Suspect

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an assault.

The sheriff’s office says Timothy Fenter is possibly living near Oakwood or Delta.

He’s wanted for aggravated assault and felonious assault in connection with an incident in Continental on Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-523-3208 or message their Facebook page.