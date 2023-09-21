Sheriff’s Office Seeking Feedback In Survey

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a short public survey regarding the services it provides.

The sheriff’s office is inviting people to click on the link in the Facebook post below to answer a few questions.

Among the questions, people are asked how they would rate their satisfaction with the sheriff’s office’s professionalism and responsiveness to community needs.

People filling out the survey are also asked what they see as the greatest opportunities over the next two years as well as the biggest challenges.

The sheriff’s office says it will use the feedback from the survey to help improve its services to the community.