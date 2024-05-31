Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Solving Hit-Skip Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding a hit-skip crash.

The sheriff’s office says an older model Crown Victoria struck the side of the Eagle Township building at 9054 County Road 37 on March 24th, causing damage.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle fled the scene to DNC Hydraulics where the suspect and vehicle were picked up by a second person.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or individuals in the pictures is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7097.