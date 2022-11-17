Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Found Stolen Property

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information the public may have regarding some found property in the Village of Arcadia.

The sheriff’s office says the power tools found on October 28th may be the result of a theft.

Arcadia residents are being asked to check for missing property that may have been taken in the days prior to or on the night of October 28th.

People should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7234 for determination and confirmation.