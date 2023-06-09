Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Suspicious Truck

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a girl riding a bike reported being followed by a man in a truck.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the area of Road I-7 and Road 7 around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

The girl described the vehicle as an older model dark red full-sized pickup truck with a light brown strip on the bottom sides.

She said there was rust on the front corners of the vehicle.

She stated the driver appeared to be a white male, approximately 40 years old, with a mustache.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Road 7.

“Any information on the driver or the truck would be appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said.