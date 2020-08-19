Sheriff’s Office Seeking Input From The Community

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking input from the community.

The sheriff’s office has a link to a survey on their Facebook page.

The survey asks a variety of questions, such as how would you rate their professionalism and responsiveness.

The survey also asks people to rate their overall satisfaction with the sheriff’s office.

Another question asks people what they think are the sheriff’s office’s biggest challenges over the next two years.

The survey ends with a section for other comments and feedback.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to take a few moments and help them out by filling out the survey.