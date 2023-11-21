Sheriff’s Office Seeking Monetary Donations To Help Kids Have Brighter Christmas

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam County Police Chiefs Association are hosting the 6th Putnam County “Shop with the Cop” on December 9, 2023. This program is designed to help children in Putnam County from disadvantaged homes or have witnessed an event in their family setting that may have left them with a negative image of law enforcement. Our objective is to create positive ties between children and law enforcement in Putnam County and to give them a little brighter Christmas.

Applications are submitted from Putnam County Schools. Thank you to all the teachers, guidance counselors and principals that took the time to submit applications for your students, without you our program would not be a success.

***The application period is closed for 2023 ***

Due to the overwhelming number of applications that we have received this year we are asking for monetary donations from our community to help assist in our objective. We will also accept sealed refreshments or snacks for the event. Please message our Facebook page with any questions on how to donate. Thank you in advance for your consideration.