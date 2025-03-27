Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Recognized For 25 Years Of Dedicated Service

(From Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens)

“Sergeant Christopher J. Weimerskirch has worked at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office over the past quarter century”.

Congrats to Sgt. Weimerskirch for this milestone anniversary! He started work for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on March 27th, 2000. He also retired from the Army National Guard as a Sergeant First Class in Oct. of 2012 so was doing double public service to not only our community but to our State and Nation!

He is currently a day shift Road Sergeant and has the added extra duty of maintaining our computer systems we use for Report Management, mobile computers in our cruisers, and Dispatcher aided software.

Thank you for protecting us here and abroad, Sgt. Weimerskirch!!!!

-Sheriff Stevens