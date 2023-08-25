Sheriff’s Office Shows Off New ‘BearCat’ Armored Vehicle

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office showed off its new armored tactical vehicle to other law enforcement agencies and officials.

Captain Mark Price with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Lenco BearCat will be very valuable in any scenario involving officer safety, like a barricaded subject with a gun and having to make an approach.

And he says they’ll be ready to assist other agencies in the area with the BearCat as well.

“It’s truly a great asset to have, not only for our county but also for surrounding counties.”

The BearCat cost around $250,000 and the purchase was made with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

We got a look at the BearCat and you can see that video below.