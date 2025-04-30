Sheriff’s Office Staff Attend Leadership Training

(By Sheri Trusty, Public Relations/Community Engagement Coordinator)

Staff from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office attended a Leadership Perspectives course at North Point Educational Service Center on April 29. The course, taught by Licking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Dennis, focused on leadership training for various department heads, from supervisors to administration.

“It’s tips, tricks, and tactics,” Chief Deputy Dennis said.

Law enforcement personnel from around the area attended the Leadership Perspectives course, which is offered four times a year in different regions across the state by CORSA (County Risk Sharing Authority).

“We’ll spend the day talking leadership,” Dennis said. “We’ll talk about tools we can use to generate positive relationships among the different age groups working together.”

Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens welcomed the attendees, telling them they could expect to learn practical leadership skills from the training.

“They are an energetic group of teachers,” Sheriff Stevens said.