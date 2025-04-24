Sheriff’s Office: Suspicious Death Under Investigation

Authorities in Wyandot County say they are investigating the suspicious death of a male individual.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a deceased male was located on County Highway 9, in Sycamore Township, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 23.

A driver had called 911 stating they had hit someone who was lying in the middle of the road.

The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Authorities are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information about it to contact the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.