Sheriff’s Office Taking Applications For Citizens Academy Class

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is planning its next Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Class for people interested in learning more about how the sheriff’s office operates.

The 9-week class will begin on September 14th and meet on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9.

Sheriff Michael Heldman says each class focuses on a different aspect of the sheriff’s office such as crime prevention, policing, firearms, traffic enforcement and more.

He says each session contains unique insight the sheriff’s office, including the differences between the duties of the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.

Learn more about the Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Class by calling 419-424-7229 or clicking here.