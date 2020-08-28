Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Possible Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible scam.

The sheriff’s office says the scam involves people receiving a text, email or Facebook message stating that a lost package of theirs from earlier in the year has been found.

And to assume ownership and to take delivery, the person receiving the message would have to click on the provided link.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to always use caution before clicking on any unknown link.

