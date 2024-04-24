Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

We have had a report of someone receiving calls and the id says jail/prison Ottawa Ohio.

The number listed is not our phone but they can spoof it to show a local number or even our numbers.

If anyone receives a call and it is showing this or if something does not seem right please call the Putnam County OH Sheriffs Office at 419-523-3208.

Do not give out personal info or give money or credit card numbers to anyone.

Please call and confirm it is our office that called you.