Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that someone is trying to use their phone number to scam people.

The sheriff’s office says, using the sheriff’s office phone number, the scammer contacts people advising them that they have warrants or have missed their court date.

The scammer states that the person has a bond that needs paid, and that they need to come to the sheriff’s office to take care of the warrant.

The sheriff’s office reminds people that they never call people to advise that they have a warrant or collect any payment for bond over the phone.

People are advised that these are scam calls and to not give any information to the would-be scammers.