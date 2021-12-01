Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Grand Jury Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been receiving calls from the public about another grand jury scam that has popped up.

The sheriff’s office says several community members have received calls about not showing up to grand jury after signing for the certified letter saying they would appear.

The scammer states that since they did not show up for grand jury they would need to report to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to post a bond of $2,760 in cash.

The caller advises that if the bond is not posted an arrest warrant would be issued for their arrest.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to be aware that this type of call is a scam and to hang up on the scammer.

And, as always, never give out any personal information over the phone.