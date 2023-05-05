Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Increase In Vehicle Thefts

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase in motor vehicle thefts in the Washington Township and Fostoria areas of the county recently.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to make sure their motor vehicles are locked and the keys/fobs are secured at all times when not in use.

Additionally, people are urged to not leave motor vehicles with the motor running and unattended.

The sheriff’s office says owners and users of classic or restored vehicles should take extra precautions and anti-theft measures, surveillance cameras, alarms, anti-theft steering wheel locks, etc.

Anyone with information about the recent motor vehicle thefts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Barry Boutwell at 419-424-7234.