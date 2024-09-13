Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phishing Scams

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

The scams are still going around!

A concerned citizen received a phishing email on a Bit Coin scam that was addressed to her father but was sent to her email.

She stated they attached a picture of google maps street view, of the area of where he lives.

Her father is 78 YOA, so she believes they are targeting the elder generation.

Think before you click.

This slogan reinforces the idea that a single click on a phishing email or malicious attachment may be all cybercriminals need to get what they want.

Please stay vigilant!