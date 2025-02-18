Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Property Tax Scam

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Residents of Hancock County have reported receiving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on behalf of the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office.

These messages contain a link directing recipients to a fraudulent website that requests credit card information.

Hancock County Treasurer Welton has confirmed that his office does not send text messages requesting credit card details.

Residents are urged not to click on the link or provide any personal or financial information.

For verification of property tax information, please contact the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office directly.