(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls in reference to another scam going around.

For example, the scammers are using phrases like “legal trouble” and “missed court dates”.

The scammers may even state that they are from our office.

Do not give out personal information over the phone!

We do not contact you and demand money.

Please continue to be cautious when answering unknown phone numbers.