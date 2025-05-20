Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a jury duty scam from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The scammer calls people saying they’ve missed jury duty and requests personal information.

In some cases, the caller ID may even show the sheriff’s office number, making the scam appear legitimate.

The sheriff’s office reiterates that it will never call people and demand payment or threaten arrest over missed jury duty.

Get more details in the post below from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.