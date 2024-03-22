Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Using Their Phone Number

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you requesting your social security number and/or bank/credit card information to be provided over the phone.

Reports have been received that 419-523-3208 (this number is the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office number) is calling and advising if you do not provide the requested documentation you will be arrested.

THIS IS A SCAM. NEVER provide your social security number and/or any bank/credit card account information over the phone.