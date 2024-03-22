Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Using Their Phone Number

Local News

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you requesting your social security number and/or bank/credit card information to be provided over the phone.

Reports have been received that 419-523-3208 (this number is the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office number) is calling and advising if you do not provide the requested documentation you will be arrested.

THIS IS A SCAM. NEVER provide your social security number and/or any bank/credit card account information over the phone.

 