Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Scams

(From the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to receive complaints about telephone scams, email scams, and mail scams.

Multiple reports have been filed where a family member needs money.

The “family member” says they are in jail and needs money to post bond (the requested money amount has been up to $20,000).

Please be aware of these scammers and do not give any personal information to anyone without 1st verifying the information.