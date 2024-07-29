Sheriff’s Office Warns Scam Still Going Around

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

We continue to receive notice that these scams are still going around. Please spread the word!

We have received information that people are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be one of our Lieutenants and claiming the person has missed a court date and, in some cases, asking for money.

THIS IS A SCAM! We do not make calls of this nature.

Please do not give any personal information.

You do not need to call our office unless you have given out any information or given money.