Sheriff’s Offices Issuing Weather Alerts, Schools Canceling Classes Due To Snow

Some overnight snow caused schools to cancel classes and sheriff’s offices to issue weather alerts on Monday morning.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office placed the county on a Level 1 Weather Alert on Monday morning. Get the weather alerts for other counties in the region by clicking here.

The Weather Alert designations are listed below.

Level 1 – ALERT

Roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

Level 2 – ADVISORY

Roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

Level 3 – EMERGENCY

Most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

Findlay City Schools closed for the day as did many other districts.

Get the full list of closings and delays by clicking here.