Sheriff’s Offices Recognizing Correctional Officers

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other area sheriff’s offices are saluting its correctional officers during National Correctional Officers Week which runs from Sunday, May 7th through Saturday, May 13th.

We spoke with Lt. Jesse Sterrett with the sheriff’s office about the crucial role correctional officers perform.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page to recognize its correctional officers.

“Join us in honoring the Correctional Officers and employees of the Hancock County Justice Center for the committed and professional service they provide to the citizens of Hancock County. Each of these individuals serves admirably to help keep you as citizens and our community safe.”

On May 5, 1984 then President of the United States of America Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation which stated “Correctional officers have the difficult and often dangerous assignment of ensuring the custody, safety and well-being of the over 600,000 inmates in our Nation’s prisons and jails. Their position is essential to the day-to-day operations of these institutions; without them it would be impossible to achieve the foremost institutional goals of security and control.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is in need of correctional officers and information about applying can be found by clicking here.