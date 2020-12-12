Shop With A Cop Held In Findlay

It was held differently this year, but Findlay police officer Brian White says local police officers were still able to brighten the holidays for a lot of kids through the Shop With A Cop program.

Due to the pandemic, this year the kids did not accompany the officers to Meijer to purchase the gifts.

The officers bought the gifts and took them to the FOP Lodge on Romick Parkway in Findlay and families could stop by and pick them up.

Officer White says they shopped for 143 kids this year

And he says this year was extra special because this year they shopped for their 2,000th child.

Over the 19 years they’ve been doing Shop With A Cop he says they’ve reinvested $400,000 into the community while brightening the holidays for more than 2,000 kids.