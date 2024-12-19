Shop With A Firefighter Held In Findlay

Findlay firefighters helped brighten the holidays for several local kids and their families.

The Findlay Fire Department again this year participated in the Shop With a Firefighter program, in conjunction with Findlay Hope House and Walmart.

Firefighters took the youngsters shopping at the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue which donated a $3,000 grant for the event.

The kids bought a gift for each member of their family and also spent some money on themselves.

Families also received a gift card to purchase everything they would need for a nice Christmas dinner.

Millstream Area Credit Union volunteers then wrapped up the gifts for the families.

Findlay firefighter Travis Bohn told WFIN he looks forward to the event every year.