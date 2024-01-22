Shoplifting Suspect Who Threatened Employees With Mace Arrested

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

On January 18, 2024 a shoplifting offense occurred at Tiffin’s Walmart store, 2801 W. State Route 18, Tiffin, OH. Mathew Jay Morris (DOB: 5/2/1991) of Medina, OH was stopped by Walmart Asset Protection employees after they witnessed him concealing merchandise on his person and exiting the store without paying for said merchandise.

When confronted, Mathew produced a can of pepper spray / mace and pointed it at the Asset Protection employees, threatening to spray them. Mathew fled the store with the stolen merchandise but was quickly stopped by Tiffin Police Department Officers in the area of Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Mathew was taken into custody on one count of Robbery (2911.02(A)(2) of the Ohio Revised Code), a felony of the second degree, and the warrants Mathew had for his arrest.

He has been incarcerated at the Seneca County Jail pending his initial appearance in court. Recovered from the scene were the merchandise items and the can of pepper spray / mace.