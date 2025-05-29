Shoppers Can Use Their Food Assistance Card At Farmers’ Markets

(From the Hancock County Farmers’ Market)

In partnership with United Way of Hancock County, the Financial Opportunity Center of Habitat for Humanity Findlay, and OSU Extension Hancock County, market shoppers can use their Ohio Direction Card to purchase locally grown and made foods at the farmers’ market.

Visit the WELCOME canopy at the farmers’ market on Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6 pm, at 200 West Main Cross in downtown Findlay.