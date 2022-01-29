Short Police Pursuit Ends In A Crash

The Findlay Police Department says two people were taken into custody after a short pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for peeling its tires at Milton Street and Hull Avenue at 7:09 Friday night.

Police say the driver, later identified as Tayshaun Tucker, 18, of Tiffin, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

As the pursuit entered the 700 block of Carnahan Avenue, police say Tucker lost control of his vehicle and hit a sign and his vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

Police say Tucker fled on foot along with a male passenger and both were taken into custody.

Police say a loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

The police department says both individuals were released on recognizance bonds and further charges are being pursued.