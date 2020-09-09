Shot Fired During Armed Robbery In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a shot was fired into the ceiling of a residence during an armed robbery.

It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Brookside Drive at around 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the two residents told them that four black males were visiting them and playing video games when one of the suspects pulled a gun, fired one round into the ceiling and began to tie up one of the residents.

The suspects took a small safe containing cash and a rifle.

Two of the suspects fled in a vehicle eastbound on Blanchard Avenue and two on foot westbound on Blanchard Avenue.

Police say they located a possible suspect vehicle but the suspects were not located.

No injuries were reported by the residents.

Anyone who may have information about the armed robbery should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.