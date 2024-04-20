Shots Fired, Person Stabbed During Fight In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says shots were fired during a fight in Findlay and one person was stabbed.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2637 Goldenrod Lane for a report of a fight at 3:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, a male was located with two stab wounds.

A second male later arrived at the Carey Police Department and reported he had been involved in this same altercation and had possibly been shot.

It was later determined that he was not shot, but was shot at during the altercation.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.