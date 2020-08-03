Significant Drop In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

Hancock County health officials say while the number of total coronavirus cases went up in the latest data the number of active cases went down significantly.

Hancock Public Health says, as of Monday, there have been 325 total cases of the virus in Hancock County, an increase of 19 from Friday.

But the number of active cases was at 80 on Monday, which is a drop of 50 cases from Friday.

Active cases are patients currently under quarantine or isolation.

A total of 26 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized during the pandemic and two people have died from the virus.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.