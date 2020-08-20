Signs Created To Honor FHS Military Veterans

You may have seen the signs popping up in front of houses that read ‘A Findlay High School Military Veteran Lives Here’.

The signs were the idea of Roger Powell, the Findlay High School Alumni Director for the past 22 years.

He says it was unfortunate that they had to cancel their annual Findlay High School Military Veterans Recognition Dinner and Program due to the pandemic and he wanted to do something special for the school’s Veterans.

Roger got the go-ahead and the signs were made and this week they started being delivered to Veterans’ homes by members of the baseball and basketball teams.

Roger says Veterans are very appreciative of the signs.

He says, so far, 115 signs have been made.

Anyone who wants one of the free signs can contact Roger at [email protected], and give their name, address, phone number, years and branch of service and year graduated FHS.