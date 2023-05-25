Simon Named New Findlay High School Principal

Findlay City Schools has announced that Meg Simon will be the next Findlay High School head principal, pending Board of Education approval on June 26th.

Simon is currently completing her third year as principal of Glenwood Middle School.

Her twelve years of educational experience include two years as Findlay High School Assistant Principal, where she was named the 2020 Ohio Assistant Principal of the Year for her exceptional work with staff and students.

Simon says she’s eager to begin her work to drive academic excellence, diverse opportunities, and true belonging for all students.

“We are confident that Findlay High School will excel under the dynamic leadership of Mrs. Simon,” commented Katie Abbott, Director of Whole Child & Secondary Instruction.

“Please join Findlay City Schools in welcoming Mrs. Simon to her new position.”

Simon is replacing Ryan Imke who is leaving the district to become the new principal at Tiffin Middle School.