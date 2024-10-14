Simulator Helps Students See The Dangers Of Distracted Driving

(From McComb Local Schools)

The Save a Life Tour came to McComb School.

High school students had the opportunity to try a texting and driving simulator and an impaired driving simulator.

The students also wore impairment goggles to attempt sobriety tests and games.

Thank you to all who made this day possible for the students, including Hancock Public Health and Hancock County Sheriff Elect Mike Cortez.

Distracted and impaired driving claims too many lives each year.

This program was sponsored as part of an initiative to take preventative measures toward saving lives.