Single-Day COVID Cases In Ohio Surpass 3,000 For First Time

Hancock and Putnam County stayed at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remained at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Hancock, Putnam and all surrounding counties are still labeled as “high incidence” counties.

The number of “red” counties has increased to 43, up from 38 last week, which means nearly 80 percent of Ohio’s population lives in a red county.

New red counties this week are Defiance, Ashtabula, Clermont and Trumbull.

The number of new cases statewide on Thursday was 3,590, smashing the previous single-day record.

19 new deaths were also reported statewide on Thursday.

“The virus is raging throughout Ohio,” Governor DeWine said in his Thursday update.

“There is no place to hide. All of us must come together to fight this enemy. We must fight this invader.”

Statewide, cases now stand at 208,937 for the duration of the pandemic and deaths at 5,275.

State data shows Hancock County at 1,217 total cases and 29 deaths as of Thursday, while Putnam County is at 1,238 cases and 28 deaths.