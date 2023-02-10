Site Plan Approved For New Downtown Findlay Judicial Center

The site plan for a new judicial center in downtown Findlay has been approved.

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the plan for the new facility at 209 West Main Cross Street.

That location, between the post office and Cory Street, is currently a parking lot.

The new building will be home to Probate and Juvenile Court, which are currently located in a building east of that location.

Construction could begin in the spring and the building could be finished by the fall of 2024.

The site plan was approved with some conditions which can be seen by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom.