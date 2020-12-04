Six More Hancock County Residents Dead Of COVID-19

Six Hancock County residents died of the coronavirus from Wednesday to Friday.

The Friday numbers from Hancock Public Health show 52 fatalities from the virus, up from 46 on Wednesday.

Active cases increased to 372 on Friday, a jump of 27 cases from Wednesday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

44 people were hospitalized with the virus in Hancock County on Friday, an increase of two from Wednesday.

State data shows Putnam County has had 56 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Statewide, there have been more than 456,000 cases and nearly 6,900 deaths since the pandemic started.