Slice Of Seneca County Pizza Trail

(From Destination Seneca County)

The Slice of Seneca County Pizza and Geocaching Trail sponsored by Destination Seneca County and the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce launches this Saturday, June 17. Following the launch, the trail will continue to run allowing residents and visitors the opportunity to complete it at their own leisure.

The new trail gives those an opportunity to explore Seneca County one slice at a time by supporting six different pizza eateries to redeem a Slice of Seneca County t-shirt or locating 19 pizza-related geocaches to receive a limited-edition and trackable two-piece geocaching coin. Geocaches for the trail will go ‘live’ on the geocaching app this Saturday starting at 10 AM. Participants can choose to complete each individual portion of the trail or both together.

The trail has 19 participating locations that include Smitty’s Pizza and VC Attica Cameo in Attica, Sauber’s Stumble Inn in Bascom, Domino’s Pizza, Fostoria Pizza Palace, Marco’s Pizza, and Red’s Pizza in Fostoria, Big C’s Smokehouse & Pizza in Green Springs, Left Field in New Riegel, Fat Head’s Family Restaurant in Republic, and Domino’s Pizza, Fort Ball Pizza Palace North and South, Heavenly Pizza, Jac & Do’s Pizza, Marco’s Pizza, Napoli Pizza, Reino’s Pizza & Pasta, and VC Tiffin Cameo in Tiffin.

Official passports can be downloaded online and printed out by visiting www.SenecaPizzaTrail.com or they can be picked up at the front desk of Hampton Inn of Tiffin starting Saturday morning at 10 AM. All passports of the Slice of Seneca County Pizza and Geocaching Trail must be turned in at the Hampton Inn of Tiffin to redeem the geocaching coin and/or t-shirt. Once completed and turned into the Hampton Inn of Tiffin, participants will receive 25% off a room stay that night (contingent on room availability).