Small Business Competition Application Deadline Extended

(From the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce an extension of the application deadline for the 2025 LAUNCH Fostoria small business competition, offering more time and opportunity for local entrepreneurs to apply. The new deadline to submit applications is May 16th.

LAUNCH Fostoria is a business pitch competition designed to support and invest in aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start or expand a business in Fostoria. By extending the deadline, the Chamber aims to build on growing interest and ensure that even more creative, driven individuals have the chance to bring their ideas to life.

Who’s Eligible?

LAUNCH Fostoria is open to anyone interested in opening or growing a business in Fostoria.

Businesses must be for-profit, independent business.

May not have earned more than $250,000 in the past year revenue.

Completed Applications may be dropped off at the Chamber office located in the Fostoria Learning Center, 342 Perry St. or emailed to [email protected]

“This competition is all about celebrating innovation, supporting small business growth, and moving Fostoria forward.” said Jocelyn Reinhart, Chamber/Small Business Director at the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program offers business training, mentorship, and the opportunity to compete for funding that can help launch or grow a business. Applicants who have already submitted their materials are still in the running and do not need to reapply.

For more information and to submit your application, visit fostoriachamber.com/launch.