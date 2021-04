The Findlay Fire Department responded to a building on the University of Findlay campus for a small fire.

Firefighters arrived at William B. Brewer Science Hall a little after 7:30 Friday night on the report of a fire in the boiler room.

When firefighters arrived they learned that campus security had already put the fire out.

There were no students in the building when the fire started and no one was injured.

No word on the cause of the fire.