Snodgrass Out As OHSAA Executive Director

Jerry Snodgrass is out as executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The reason for his abrupt departure is unclear, although OHSAA’s director of communications, Tim Stried, said the OHSAA Board of Directors felt it was necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership.

Bob Goldring, OHSAA director of operations, has been named interim executive director.

The OHSAA says it will immediately begin a nationwide search to fill the executive director vacancy.

In the meantime, Goldring will be working closely with state government leaders and school district administrators to develop a plan to return to play in the fall.

Snodgrass was with the OHSAA for 12 years, following a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator mostly in Findlay.