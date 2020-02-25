Snow Is Coming, Winter Storm Watch Issued For Some

Some counties in northwest Ohio have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch and even counties not under the watch are expected to get accumulating snow.

Hancock County is not under the watch, but neighboring counties Putnam, Wood and Henry are.

Forecasters say heavy snow is possible on Wednesday in the warned counties and several inches of accumulation are possible.

Forecasters say travel is likely to be greatly hampered by late Wednesday in the warned counties as snowfall increases and winds become gusty, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Hancock County is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow on Wednesday and then possibly another 1 to 2 inches Wednesday night.