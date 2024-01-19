Snowfall Causes Road Alerts, School Closings/Delays

Some overnight snow caused Hancock County to be placed on a Level 1 Weather Alert early Friday morning.

Snow plows were out in force clearing the roads and main arteries didn’t appear to be too bad.

Findlay City Schools was on a two-hour delay on Friday and many other school districts closed for the day.

