Snowmobile Crash Sends 2 To Hospital

Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash in Putnam County.

The crash happened near U.S. 224 and State Route 66, in the western portion of the county, at around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about two snowmobiles out in a field with two people on the ground beside them.

The operators of the snowmobiles were Chad Luersman, of Delphos, and Kyle Luersman, of Cloverdale.

Life Flight was contacted but was called off and EMS transported the two men to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.